This holiday season, Birmingham shoppers can have their gifts wrapped while helping homeless families in need by visiting the Holiday Gift Wrap Booth in Brookwood Village. All proceeds go to Family Promise of Birmingham, whose mission is to provide lodging, meals and support services to homeless families in the greater Birmingham area. The Holiday Gift Wrap Booth is sponsored by Brookwood Village, Regions Bank, CenterState Bank, WVTM 13 and Medical Properties Trust. The booth will be open Monday–Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m.