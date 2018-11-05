OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Holiday Decorating with Beth White, professional florist. Professional how-to for seasonal decorating. This course will explore creating one design for two seasons, decreasing holiday decorating anxiety, enjoying a Christmas tree in a downsized environment, and lighting lessons. You will learn tricks to create dazzling holiday decor. Nov 5: Focus on Thanksgiving. Nov 6: Christmas & Winter Themes.
HOLIDAY DECORATING
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Crafts, Home & Garden
Upcoming Events