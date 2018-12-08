Brookwood Village will partner with Birmingham Art Crawl in hosting Holiday Art Crawl at the Village, a weekend-long event. Shoppers can stroll over 30 local artist booths throughout Brookwood Village while shopping for local, hand-crafted gift items. The event will also showcase different activities throughout the duration of the weekend-long celebration.
Holiday Crawl at the Village
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209
Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village , Birmingham, Alabama 35209 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
Upcoming Events