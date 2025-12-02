Holiday Cookie Decorating Class
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Get into the holiday spirit with our delightful Holiday Cookie Decorating Class with Nancy Jane's Bakes. Whether you're a seasoned baker or a complete novice, this class is perfect for anyone looking to unleash their creativity and enjoy some festive fun. Participants will get to decorate four holiday themed cookies. Tickets are $28 (including fees) and can be purchased at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Children and teens are welcome but must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult. All supplies provided. For more information, please contact judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.