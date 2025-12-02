Get into the holiday spirit with our delightful Holiday Cookie Decorating Class with Nancy Jane's Bakes. Whether you're a seasoned baker or a complete novice, this class is perfect for anyone looking to unleash their creativity and enjoy some festive fun. Participants will get to decorate four holiday themed cookies. Tickets are $28 (including fees) and can be purchased at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Children and teens are welcome but must have a ticket and be accompanied by an adult. All supplies provided. For more information, please contact judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.