OLLI of Greater Birmingham present "The History of South Africa," February 7 and 14th, 10;30 AM - 12:00 PM. Instructor: Larron Harper, Assistant Professor, Brock School of Business, Samford University and native of South Africa. Located at the southern tip of the African continent, the Republic of South Africa has a history with similarities to that of the United States. We will examine its precolonial days, colonization, wars of independence, growth as a dominion country, the break with Britain and the commonwealth, and evolution to a full democracy. We will also discuss the roles of people such as Nelson Mandela, F.W. de Klerk, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, D.F. Malan, General Jan Smuts, Cecil John Rhodes, Paul Kruger, the Voortrekkers (pioneers), the Zulu kings, and the early settlers and native tribes.