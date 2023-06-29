Historic Hometown Theatres: The Lyric (1914)

Built in 1913, the Lyric opened January 14, 1914, as a vaudeville theatre. The site served for more than 40 years as a cinema, a concert hall, a house of worship and a playhouse. The Lyric was one of the first venues in Birmingham where Black and white audiences saw the same show for the same time at the same price, but it was a segregated space — with a separate entrance and separate seating for black patrons. The theatre closed in 1960. Following an $11 million restoration, the Lyric reopened on January 14, 2016 — 102 years after the original opening night. The 750-seat venue once again serves as a showcase for live performance, hosting concerts, comedy, dance recitals and drama. Join us as Glenny Brock discusses the history of the Lyric.

