Historic Hometown Theatres: The Carver (1935)

The Carver Theatre, erected in 1935, is now known as the Carver Performing Arts Center. It is an Art Deco-style theater located on 4th Avenue North in Birmingham's Civil Rights District. In its days as a movie theater, it was one of several places in the 4th Avenue area where African-Americans could see first-run movies while Birmingham's segregation laws restricted their patronage of other movie-houses in town. The Carver is now a non-profit multipurpose community theater and live-performance venue which seats 508. It is also the home to the Birmingham Black Radio Museum‎‎ and the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame. The Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame celebrates the state’s jazz history and artists. In addition to honoring the accomplishments of jazz musicians and others who have contributed to jazz in Alabama, the AJHOF oversees a museum and an education program that promotes musical performances across Birmingham and organizes visits by musicians to local schools. This event will take place in the Large Auditorium.