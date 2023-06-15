Historic Hometown Theatres - The Alabama Theatre (1927)

The Alabama Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Birmingham Alabama on 3rd Avenue North. Since 1927 the Alabama Theatre has been the home to shows and performances ranging from movies, concerts, beauty pageants, silent films and even the Mickey Mouse Club! This beautiful theatre is an amazing piece of history that defies the imagination and must be experienced to be truly appreciated. Join us as Pamela Sterne King traces the Alabama Theatre's legacy and past glory days to it's role as one of the jewels of Birmingham.