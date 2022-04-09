High Country 5K & Mile Fun Run

The 5K run/walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Shades Crest Baptist Church at 452 Park Ave., wind through the streets of Bluff Park and end at the church. The 1-mile fun run is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will be followed by a pancake breakfast for all participants, their families and supporters in the church about 9:15 a.m., said Mark Johnson, an associate pastor who is organizing the run.

The cost to participate is $30 through March 27, $35 March 28-April 8 and $40 the day of the race. Students ages 1-17 can register for $10. The race will take place rain or shine with no refunds, organizers said.

To register for the High Country 5K or for more information, go to shadescrest.org or call 205-822-1750.