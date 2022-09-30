One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is pleased to present Hidden Reality, Relentless Hope: An Evening with Stephanie Land, author of The New York Times bestselling memoir, “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” on Friday, Sept. 30 at Red Mountain Theatre. Join us for a reception, reflections and remarks by Stephanie Land, and a book signing. Land’s memoir inspired the hit Netflix Emmy-nominated show, “MAID,” and recounts her harrowing saga as a single mom experiencing domestic abuse and navigating the bureaucratic nightmare of living below the poverty line. Hear from Land as she reflects on these personal experiences while connecting her experiences with the many victims and survivors who are facing similar struggles today. All proceeds from this event will benefit One Place, which provides coordinated services to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence through a multi-disciplinary team of professionals working under one roof.

District Attorney Danny Carr will speak on behalf of One Place’s impact on the community and its importance to women and children in Birmingham and beyond. “Maid” does an excellent job conveying what One Place hears every day from victims and survivors: navigating community systems is difficult and further exacerbates the chaos they already face. From Land’s story, it is apparent how important it is to have resources and help at an arm’s reach. This is the reason One Place exists — to make it as simple as possible for a victim or survivor to tell about the abuse and to access needed resources.

Land is an example of relentless hope in the face of adversity. Her writing about economic and social justice, domestic abuse, and motherhood has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Atlantic and more. One Place is extremely happy to welcome Land to Birmingham and stand beside her as she tells a piece of her story.

Event Schedule:

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. - Reception

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. - Reflections and Remarks with Stephanie Land

7:30 to 8:30 p.m. - Book Signing

Tickets range in price from $79 to $99 and include access to pre-show reception, reflections and remarks with Land, and post-show book signing.The reception includes hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and fellowship. Books will be available for purchase from Thank You Books. The attire for the event is business casual or cocktail. For more information about this event and/or to purchase tickets, visit https://oneplacebirmingham.com/hidden-reality-relentless-hope/.

This event is presented by EBSCO along with other gracious sponsors, including Regions Bank, Altec/Styslinger Foundation, Brasfield & Gorrie, Balch & Bingham, and Medical Properties Trust.

For more information about One Place, visit www.oneplacebirmingham.com.