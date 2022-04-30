heart2heart is an exciting evening crafted to celebrate pediatric cancer patients and raise support for aTeam Ministries. This event consists of two main components: first, pediatric cancer patients are paired with professional artists to create unique works of art, and secondly, these pieces of art are auctioned off at heart2heart in April.

Each fall, aTeam selects several pediatric cancer patients and survivors to participate in the event as artists. These children are paired with well-known and talented professional artists in an effort to celebrate and inspire them. Through a few workshops, the patient artists develop relationships with the professional artists and create works of art that are entirely their own. After these interactions, the professional artists then create their own artwork – in their specific style and medium – that is exclusively inspired by their patient artist’s story. This process is incredible to witness as it allows the children to express and process their journey with pediatric cancer and enables the artists to uniquely and specifically celebrate, support, and encourage these children.

These workshops and sweet interactions all culminate in the heart2heart event in April. Hundreds of guests attend each year to enjoy delicious food, to take part in lively bidding, and to support aTeam Ministries in a meaningful way. Patient artwork is auctioned off in our silent auction, alongside many other exciting items donated from businesses from all across Birmingham. The event comes to its finale in its live auction portion, where the professional artists’ work is auctioned off in addition to exciting vacation packages that range from resort stays in Italy to Alabama football tickets and accommodations!

Ultimately, heart2heart is all about bringing attention to and celebrating pediatric cancer patients and survivors. Here at aTeam, we look forward to this event each year: we hope you will join us this April to support patients and families battling pediatric cancer across the state of Alabama!

Go to our website https://ateamministries.org to make your reservations today!