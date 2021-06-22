OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "What Does Healthy Eating Really Look Like?" by Carolyn Williams. What does it mean to eat a healthy diet? You’re not alone if you’ve asked this. Carolyn Williams is a James Beard award-winner, dietitian and cookbook author who simplifies the science by breaking down what “healthy” really means when it comes to cooking, meal planning and shopping. These free OLLI programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link to that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.