Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Aug. 9: Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts. Learn all about the fantastic beasts in the Harry Potter world. All supplies provided. Register online by Aug. 8. Kits can be picked upAug. 9-15 within the Teen Department. Open to sixth through 12th graders. Questions? Contact Judith Wright at Judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

