Heal, Connect, Celebrate!

The FREE Harmony & Heritage Festival at Arlington Historic House! Mark your calendar for Saturday, May 17th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and join us for a powerful celebration of wellness and community on the historic grounds of Arlington Historic House (331 Cotton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211). Presented with pride by Sandpiper Advisory Group, in partnership with Councilor Crystal Smitherman and Arlington Historic House, this vibrant and FREE festival is designed to nourish your mind, body, and spirit.

Reclaim your joy, honor African American heritage, and experience the strength of togetherness through a wealth of engaging activities for all ages. Discover Free Massages to melt away stress, participate in fitness classes to get your body moving, and learn some new steps with line dancing. Explore a vibrant Maker's Market full of unique creations from talented local artisans and entrepreneurs. Connect with valuable Wellness Resources and Vendors offering insights into healing practices, understanding your identity, and embracing the power of good nutrition. Savor delicious Free Meals and Refreshing Fresh Juices, inspired by Sandpiper's commitment to community well-being. Plus, the dedicated Kids Zone will provide educational and creative activities to keep the little ones entertained and engaged.

This is more than just a festival; it's an opportunity to connect with your community. All are welcome to this enriching and FREE experience. Bring your family and friends, and let's celebrate the harmony of our heritage and the power of community together!

For more information about the Harmony and Heritage Festival, visit https://www.birminghamal.gov/events/2025-05-17harmony-heritage-festival-arlington-house !