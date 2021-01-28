OLLI at UA presents "What's Happening to Our Forest: The History, Science and Future of Forestry in America, as Told by a Semi-Retired Forester."

Paul Dean will provide a colorful timeline of the impacts of European settlement upon our North American forest. He will explain how this once pristine continent of native old growth fell victim to the invasion of settlers with their axes, livestock and diseases, as they moved westward, exploiting forests until they were almost gone. A gruff outdoorsman president instituted the beginning of forestry in America.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.