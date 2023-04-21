For the first time in 41 years, Opera Birmingham brings the beloved fairytale opera Hansel & Gretel to the mainstage!

Performances are Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater on the campus of the Alabama School of Fine Arts.

Engelbert Humperdinck’s unforgettable opera, based on the classic story from Brothers Grimm, is perfect for children and adults alike.

Adult ticket prices begin at just $25. Student tickets are $10 for children under 18 and college students age 25 or under with valid full-time student ID. Order online at www.operabirmingham.org or call 205-322-6737. Groups of 10 or more receive special rates, which are automatically applied when ordering.

CALENDAR LISTING:

Hansel & Gretel

Friday, April 21 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, April 23 at 2:30 pmDorothy Jemison Day Theater at ASFA