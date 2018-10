The Homewood Arts Council will again host two popular local events — the Handmade Art Show and Pickin’ in the Park — together on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park. Admission is free.

For event details, send a Facebook message @HomewoodArtsCouncil, email diane@thedancefoundation.org or visit handmadeartshowhomewood.com.