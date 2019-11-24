The Alabama Civic Chorale will present their 72nd annual performance of Handel’s MESSIAH with soloists and orchestra on Sunday, November 24 at 3:00p.m. The program will take place at Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover.

The chorus is comprised of approximately 100 people from our area and throughout the state. The program is free. Please make plans to attend and arrive early for seating. This is a wonderful, spiritual way to begin your holiday season! Visit www.alabamacivicchorale.com for more information.