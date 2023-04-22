Hand in Paw's 13th annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k & Fun Run
Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Hand in Paw's 13th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place at Homewood Central Park on Earth Day, April 22nd!
Grab your furry friend and join Hand in Paw for a day in the great outdoors full of exciting races, contests and vendors - all while supporting a wonderful cause!
Hand in Paw's mission is to improve human health and well-being through Animal-Assisted Therapy. Funds raised at Mutt Strut help recruit and train Therapy Teams and keep our services free of charge!
Info
