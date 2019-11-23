Learn how to change your strings, set and shim the neck, adjust string height, set your intonation, fix scratchy pots, change and adjust pickups, replace jacks and set tremolo bridges! $50 to sign up. What to bring: your guitar, strings, small screwdrivers (Phillips and common), truss rod wrench for your guitar if you have one, set of Allen wrenches (not metric).
Guitar Tech Workshop
Homewood School of Music 1736 Oxmoor Rd, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
