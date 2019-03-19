Returning for its 31st year, the Service Guild of Birmingham will be hosting its annual Guild Gala on Saturday, March 19, at The Club in Homewood beginning at 6 p.m.

As the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, money raised during the gala goes toward the Bell Center for Early Intervention Programs.

Since 1984, The Bell Center has been providing early intervention services to children ages birth to 3 years old who are at risk of developmental delay using physical and occupational therapy, speech-language pathology and even utilizing special education teachers to help the child reach individual goals.

The center’s programs usher development in gross and fine motor skills, language, social skills and more. Every child is evaluated yearly and, so far, the center has been able to help more than 1,500 children.

The Bell Center’s programs are the sole volunteer effort that the Service Guild supports and donates to.

The invitation-only event will be black-tie and feature a joint cocktail reception and silent auction, live auction and a formal seated dinner. Attendees will also have the chance to dance and enjoy live music from Momentum Party Band in the The Club’s Signature Room.

For more information about the gala, contact the Service Guild’s gala chair at theserviceguildgala@gmail.com.

For more information about the Service Guild, visit serviceguild.org, or to become a member, contact theserviceguildrecruitmentvp@gmail.com.