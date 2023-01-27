Grieg’s Piano Concerto with Joyce Yang

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Homewood, Alabama

Joyce Yang, “an astonishing virtuoso with tremendous suggestive power and imagination,” returns to the stage to perform Edvard Greig’s masterful Piano Concerto. The ASO will also perform the lushly romantic Sibelius Symphony No. 1 and Schumann’s Overture from Genoveva.

