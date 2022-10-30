Green and White Pre-season Tip-off Celebration

to

John Carroll Catholic High School 300 Lakeshore Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Sunday, Oct. 30 at the John Carroll Catholic High School Gym

  • 3-4 p.m.: Free Youth Basketball Clinic - Boys and Girls Grades K-6th
  • 4-5:30 p.m.: John Carroll Catholic High School Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball Scrimmage

Free event.

Come out and catch your exciting 2022-23 John Carroll  varsity teams in action!

Info

EG_John-Carroll-Catholic-High-School.jpg
John Carroll Catholic High School 300 Lakeshore Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35209
events
to
Google Calendar - Green and White Pre-season Tip-off Celebration - 2022-10-30 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Green and White Pre-season Tip-off Celebration - 2022-10-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Green and White Pre-season Tip-off Celebration - 2022-10-30 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Green and White Pre-season Tip-off Celebration - 2022-10-30 15:00:00 ical