Green and White Pre-season Tip-off Celebration
John Carroll Catholic High School 300 Lakeshore Parkway, Birmingham, Alabama 35209
Sunday, Oct. 30 at the John Carroll Catholic High School Gym
- 3-4 p.m.: Free Youth Basketball Clinic - Boys and Girls Grades K-6th
- 4-5:30 p.m.: John Carroll Catholic High School Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball Scrimmage
Free event.
Come out and catch your exciting 2022-23 John Carroll varsity teams in action!
