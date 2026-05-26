The Great Snake Show

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Ages 0-12) Get ready to hear all about snakes as well as reptiles and amphibians alike in this engaging program! Get all the tips and tricks on snake safety, particularly if you come across a venomous snake in the wild and how to identify it. There will also be a chance to interact with some of the animals afterward.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
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