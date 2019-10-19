Grace House Pumpkin Festival

The community is invited to join us for a day of fall fun benefiting Grace House’s work with Alabama girls in foster care. 100% of proceeds from the Pumpkin Festival directly benefit Grace House Ministries.

Adult entry to the festival is free, and every children’s ticket includes a pumpkin. Children’s tickets can be purchased online at www.grace-house.org or can be purchased the day of the festival at the gate.

Highlights of the Pumpkin Festival include:

A pumpkin included with every children’s admission and a pumpkin decorating station.

Bounce houses and carnival games.

Facepainting and a family photobooth.

Trick or treating around the park - be sure to wear your Halloween costume!

Food and treats from local food trucks and vendors.

Since 1992, Grace House Ministries has provided stable, Christian homes to Alabama girls in foster care with the commitment to developing mature, Godly women. Grace House’s residential campus in Fairfield, AL is currently home to up to 28 girls ages 6-21, all of whom have been removed from the custody of their families due to abandonment, abuse, and/or neglect.

For more information, please contact Katherine Connell at 205-703-2099 or katherine@grace-house.org.