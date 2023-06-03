Got Words? Writing Workshop

A group of local romance authors (Southern Magic RWA) will answer the public’s questions related to writing and publishing fiction on June 3, 2023, 12:00-4:00 pm, at the North Shelby Library (5521 Cahaba Valley Road). Cost is free to members and $40 to nonmembers of the chapter. For more information visit https://southernmagic.org/special-event.

