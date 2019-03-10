Got Grit? These Wonder Women of Economic Development Certainly Do!

ArtPlay House 1006 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Whitney Wright and Miller Girvin, two key figures in Birmingham's success and current status as an entrepreneurial hub, will empower girls by sharing the stories of their own career paths and how they landed in Birmingham. Learn how these two women help Birmingham improve every day!

ArtPlay House 1006 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
