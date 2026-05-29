Glow for a Cure

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Highland Park Golf Course 3300 Highland Avenue South,, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Join Alzheimer's of Central Alabama's Junior Board for this fun night golf tournament supporting the Lindy Harrel Pre-doctoral Scholars Program in Alzheimer's Research at UAB. Enjoy 9 holes in the afternoon, a break for dinner, and back out for the final 9 under the stars. Ticket price includes dinner and beverages

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Highland Park Golf Course 3300 Highland Avenue South,, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Charity & Fundraisers, Fundraiser
205-871-7970
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