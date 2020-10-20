Giving Tuesday Giveaway

Sims Gardens 908 Highland Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

For every $1 donated to Sims Garden’s Go Fund Me Account between now and Giving Tuesday will get 1 entry in the giveaway. $100 = 100 entries! The prize is a 6-night, 7-day stay at a 3-bedroom condo at Martinique on the Gulf. (*Fourth of July Week excluded). There may be other elite experiences and prizes offered up as we get closer to Giving Tuesday!

Link to condo: https://www.relaxonthebeach.com/gulf-shores-vacation-rentals/serenity-w203

Entertainment, events, Fundraiser
