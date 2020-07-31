USA Wheelchair Rugby and Lakeshore Participate in Giving Games

BIRMINGHAM, AL (July 29, 2020) – USA Wheelchair Rugby (USAWR), managed by Lakeshore Foundation, is participating in the Giving Games, a national fundraising effort to support our team in their journey to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo next year.

With the postponement of the Games, teams and athletes are facing extraordinary financial challenges. Unlike many other countries’ teams who receive government support, U.S. teams rely heavily on community support. The Giving Games, now through August 9, gives fans and supporters the opportunity to directly support USAWR and 20 other national teams as they face an additional year of training.

USAWR and Lakeshore invite you to help our athletes in their pursuit of Gold! The journey to Tokyo has started, but USA Wheelchair Rugby won't make it there without your help! Fans and donors can show their support by logging onto www.usawr.org/give , learn about the team and meet the players. Detailed information about Giving Games can be found at www.givinggames2020.com

Did you know that USA Wheelchair Rugby has won a medal in every Paralympics in which it has participated? The United States captured Gold in 2000 and 2008, Silver in 2016, and Bronze in 2004 and 2012. They have been very successful and we hope the community will help support this team as it trains to compete in Tokyo.

All funds raised from Giving Games will either be a direct donation to a specific sport or general support for all sports and will be equally divided among the participating sports organizations.

Fans and supporters can also participate in Giving Games in the following ways:

●Take the Giving Games quiz to find the sport that best matches you and donate

●Enter to win one of 10 amazing sweepstakes packages from Omaze

●Help set the World Record for most donations made in 24 hours

●Compete in the Medal of Giving by donating directly to a sport.

At the conclusion of Giving Games, each sport will award a Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal to the top three donors. In addition to participating in the activations listed above, fans and supporters can also text ‘GIVINGGAMES’ to 243725 or make a donation online. Though recognized and supported by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, the National Governing Bodies are separate organizations. The Giving Games initiative is not associated with or endorsed by the USOPC or the USOPF, and funds raised through the Giving Games initiative are used to directly aid the National Governing Bodies and the athletes they support. #