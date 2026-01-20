Girlspring Winter Party 2026

2026 is GirlSpring's 15th anniversary! Founded by Birmingham native Jane Stephens Comer in 2010, GirlSpring is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide access to reliable information, inspiring events, and positive role models so girls and young women are empowered to reach their full potential.

At this year's Winter Party, we'll celebrate the achievements of GirlSpring's earliest Springboarders, who are now finished with college and making their mark in the world. We hope you will join us in celebrating these future leaders! As always, the event will include great food, music, and cocktails.

Our venue this year, the Clubhouse on Highland, was built in 1910, and served as a home for the Alabama Federation of Women Club's 3rd District for over 60 years. It is one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts style in Birmingham.

RSVP and get tickets on our event website, linked below.