GirlSpring Teen Leaders Group Kickoff + Info Session

Girls ages 13-18, in 7th-12th grade for the 2026-2027 school year, are invited to join us for an interactive, get-to-know you session and learn more about what GirlSpring Springboarders teen leadership program is all about! This event will include icebreakers and get to know you games, plus snacks and more, while giving an overview of the program!

The Springboarders group works together to create content (articles, artwork, poetry) for our by-girls for-girls website, girlspring.com, which is a safe, online platform for girls to share and learn from each other. Girls also help plan programs for their peers, like our annual STEM Fair, events with women leaders, and volunteer days throughout the year.