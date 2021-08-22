GirlSpring Presents - "The Social Dilemma" Follow-up Discussion

Watch The Social Dilemma at GirlSpring's TeleParty on August 18 at 6 pm, or anytime on Netflix, then join us for a follow up discussion and talk about the impact of social media on mental health.

UAB Department of Medicine Faculty Tina Simpson, M.D., MPH, and Division of Adolescent Medicine Fellow Charisse Graham, MD, along with members of GirlSpring's Teen Leadership Group will lead a discussion on the film and social media's affect on health.

The Mental Health Dilemma: 30% of 18-44-year-olds feel anxious if they haven’t checked Facebook in the past 2 hours. Big Tech’s promise to keep us connected has given rise to a host of unintended consequences that threaten the health of people and society.

How is our growing reliance on technology and social media impacting you? Watch @The Social Dilemma on Netflix and join us in rebooting the system for the common good at www.thesocialdilemma.com. #TheSocialDilemma