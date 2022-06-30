GirlSpring Meeting
Homewood Public Library - Kid's Virtual Room 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Empowered girls make history! Girls in 7th-11th grade, join GirlSpring meetings here at the Homewood Library to learn about meaningful topics, make like-minded friends, and become empowered. You have the power to change the world, join these meetings to make your mark on the world! Refreshments provided!
