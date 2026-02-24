GirlSpring SHE Camp July 2026

Registration is now open for SHE Camp July 20-24, 2026! SHE Camp (for girls ages 9-12 and 13-16) is GirlSpring's popular annual day camp focused on empowerment through team-building, comedy, and improv.

Taught by SheCamp co-creator Jessica Antes and co-teacher. Both have extensive experience as actors, writers, comedians, and teachers, and both trained or have worked at Chicago’s prestigious The Second City.

Spots fill up quickly- sign up at our event website below!