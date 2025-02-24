Girl’s DnD: Academy of Heroes

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) Welcome to the Academy of Heroes, a school for young people who have a deity parent! Whether it be the god of space, the goddess of wheat and farming, or the spirit of pots and pans we can hone your abilities so you can live your best semi-divine life! (all DnD skill levels welcome) Apply to the academy at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
