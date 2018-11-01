Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E.

to Google Calendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E.

THU, November 1, from 6:30-8 p.m. Round Auditorium

The Spirit Communication & Research Group will unveil their findings of evidence from the most recent paranormal investigation in the Library.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
This & That
205-332-6620
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00 iCalendar - Ghost Tour Reveal with S.C.A.R.E. - 2018-11-01 18:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star September 2019