Let's Get Personal: New Stories from Real Life with Storyteller Dolores Hydock

Storyteller Dolores Hydock returns to the Homewood Public Library with a 90-minute collection of new personal stories. You'll hear about a stint as a radio blues DJ, a mysterious friend from Prague, the power of a basket of green pears, and the unexpected contents of a purple suitcase in this grab-bag of new stories written during the past many months of COVID isolation. Light prepackaged snacks and beverages available. Limited seating available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for the show and must be purchased in advance. Purchase your tickets online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/hydock.