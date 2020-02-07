The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess

to Google Calendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00

RMTC Cabaret Theatre 301 19th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Known worldwide as a masterpiece and “An American Folk Opera,” Porgy and Bess was George Gershwin’s final work for the musical stage.

Based on DuBose and Dorothy Heyward’s play Porgy, Porgy and Bess combines elements of jazz, classical, and American folk music. Musical numbers include “Summertime,” “A Woman Is a Sometime Thing,” “My Man’s Gone Now,” “I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin’,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” and “I’m On My Way.”

SHOWTIMES

Thurs-Sat, 7:30PM

Sat-Sun, 2PM

Ticket prices start at $19

Info

RMTC Cabaret Theatre 301 19th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 View Map
Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess - 2020-02-07 19:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star