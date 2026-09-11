Gather My Bones’: The Real Grimms’ Fairy Tales: A Craft Talk & Creative Writing Workshop

Join writer, M.K. Foster, PhD, for a special workshop in partnership with the Homewood Arts Council. “Gather My Bones: The Real Grimms’ Fairy Tales” is a hybrid craft talk and creative writing workshop to be held in October 2026. The event will interweave lecture elements, creative writing prompts, creative readings, and group discussion of the Grimms’ Brothers, the original Grimms’ folk and fairy tales (specifically the 1812 editions of their stories), and the folk and fairy lore genres at large. The three blocks of 20-minutes would move from a Grimm’s folklore lecture, to Grimms’ reading/discussion, to folktale/fairytale writing. By the end of the event, attendants with a more advanced understanding of the Brothers Grimm, the original Grimms’ tales, and the folk and fairy genres, as well as a small folio of creative writing sketches of folklore and fairy tales. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org and find out more at marykatherinefoster.com.