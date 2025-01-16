Gardening Workshop

This class will guide guests through the essentials of preparing a spring garden! Participants will focus on starting seeds indoors and direct sowing to ensure a thriving season. You will discover how to choose spring seeds, nurture seedlings, and successfully transplant them for healthy growth. We'll cover important topics like soil health, basic organic practices, and creative options for where and how to build a garden. Additionally, we'll discuss seasonal maintenance tips and troubleshoot common spring gardening challenges.