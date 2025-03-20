Gardening Workshop

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

In this class, we’ll explore native plants in our area, including their history and significance. Guests will learn to identify native plants, understand their growth habits, and select the best varieties for different environments. We’ll discuss why incorporating native species into gardens is important for supporting local ecosystems and attracting beneficial wildlife. By the end of the class, participants will have the knowledge and tools to create beautiful, sustainable gardens that celebrate our local flora.

