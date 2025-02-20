Gardening Workshop

In this class, participants will learn how to grow eco-friendly flowers using sustainable techniques. Participants will focus on cultivating healthy, beautiful flowers through organic practices like natural pest control and increasing flower diversity. We'll discuss why sustainable flower farming matters, including its social and economic impact, as well as its role in supporting the environment. The presenter will personally guide participants in selecting and caring for some of her favorite varieties that thrive in our climate. This workshop is perfect for flower lovers of all levels!