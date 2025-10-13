Game Design For Teens

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(6th-12th Grade) We're going from designing sprites, to writing stories, to coding, and releasing an actual game! Our game designers will be here to show the ropes. We will have a set of laptops available for use, but you can feel free to bring your own machine if you'd like. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

