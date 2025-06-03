Game Design Boot Camp

June 3, 12, 17 & 26, from 5-7 p.m. in Room 102 (Lower Level)

(Rising 6-12 Grade) We're going from designing sprites, to writing stories, to coding, and releasing an actual game this Summer! Our two pro game designers will be here to show the ropes of video game design. We will have a set of laptops available for use, but you can feel free to bring your own machine if you'd like. This program is a progressive series, while you do not necessarily need to be at every day, you will learn the most attending as many classes as you can. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.