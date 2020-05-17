Friends of Homewood Public Library $5 Bag Sale

Come to the "Friends of Homewood Public Library" $5 per bag sale event, and fill a grocery sack with books, audiobooks, DVDs, magazines, and other items! We'll provide the bags. The Friends of the Library bookstore is on the lower level of the library, and the money generated through sales helps support the library's mission. This sale lasts just TWO HOURS.

[To donate books, or for more information, contact "Friends" at (205) 332-6651. Our normal (NON-SALE) bookstore hours are: Monday - Saturday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. Stop by often to get great deals on everything from current best sellers to classics to collectibles.]