Please join us for the Friends of CASA Luncheon on October 29, 2024 at 11:30 am

at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. This special event is a wonderful

opportunity to come together as a community to support CASA of Jefferson

County. CASA provides trained volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in our community. Your support is crucial in helping us provide abused and neglected children with a safe and stable future.

Please visit our website, www.casaofjeffersoncounty.org to purchase sponsorships and tickets.