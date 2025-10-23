Friends of CASA Luncheon

to

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35223

The 2nd Annual Friends of CASA Luncheon is an event filled with inspiring stories and heartwarming connections while sharing the mission of CASA, which is to advocate for the best interests of children navigating Family Court. We’re eagerly anticipating this year’s Friends of CASA Luncheon, and we invite you to be a part of this special day. Your support will help CASA provide crucial advocacy to foster children in Jefferson County. Join us! Tickets are available now.

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Charity & Fundraisers, events
205.478.7313
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Friends of CASA Luncheon - 2025-10-23 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Friends of CASA Luncheon - 2025-10-23 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Friends of CASA Luncheon - 2025-10-23 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Friends of CASA Luncheon - 2025-10-23 11:30:00 ical