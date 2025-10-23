The 2nd Annual Friends of CASA Luncheon is an event filled with inspiring stories and heartwarming connections while sharing the mission of CASA, which is to advocate for the best interests of children navigating Family Court. We’re eagerly anticipating this year’s Friends of CASA Luncheon, and we invite you to be a part of this special day. Your support will help CASA provide crucial advocacy to foster children in Jefferson County. Join us! Tickets are available now.