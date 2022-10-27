Friends Bookstore $5 Bag Sale

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Friends Bookstore we are having a $5 bag sale on October 27-19. Bags will be provided.

The Online Presale is October 11-22. During that time, you can purchase up to two curated bags online to pick up in the Friends Bookstore on October 27-29 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can purchase bags ahead of time at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

