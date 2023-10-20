(4th-12th Grade) Tweens and teens, welcome to Friday night crochet circle! This is a monthly event where we will sit our chairs in circles, and crochet together. Experienced masters and complete newbies both are both welcome. We will provide all supplies, but you are also welcome to bring any projects you are currently working on. We will meet in room 110. Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.